Board to Consider Renewing Lease for Courthouse HQ
The Arlington County Board on Saturday is set to consider a lease renewal for county government headquarters at 2100 Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse. Under the proposed agreement with property owner Vornado, according to a staff report , rent on the 235,000 square foot facility would actually go down, at least initially, though it would then rise 2.5 percent per year through the end of the lease in October 2033.
