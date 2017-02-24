Board to Consider Renewing Lease for ...

Board to Consider Renewing Lease for Courthouse HQ

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ARLnow.com

The Arlington County Board on Saturday is set to consider a lease renewal for county government headquarters at 2100 Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse. Under the proposed agreement with property owner Vornado, according to a staff report , rent on the 235,000 square foot facility would actually go down, at least initially, though it would then rise 2.5 percent per year through the end of the lease in October 2033.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 20 hr ReeCee5 45
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Fri Noah p 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Fri Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi Feb 16 John Emerson 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC