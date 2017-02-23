Bloomberg BNA Publishes Revised Edition Of Section 409A Handbook
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Bloomberg BNA today announced the publication of the revised edition of the Section 409A Handbook . The book addresses the proposed regulations issued in June 2016, which made several important changes to the 409A regulations and proposed 409A income inclusion rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Easy Phart
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC