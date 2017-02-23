Bloomberg BNA Publishes Revised Editi...

Bloomberg BNA Publishes Revised Edition Of Section 409A Handbook

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Bloomberg BNA today announced the publication of the revised edition of the Section 409A Handbook . The book addresses the proposed regulations issued in June 2016, which made several important changes to the 409A regulations and proposed 409A income inclusion rules.

