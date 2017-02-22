Bao Bao says 'bittersweet' bye bye to US
For Dennis Kelly, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo, seeing giant panda Bao Bao leaving for China on Tuesday was "bittersweet." Bao Bao, a 3-and-a-half-year-old female giant panda at the zoo, left Washington Dulles International Airport for China on Tuesday afternoon, aboard a FedEx Panda Express 777F airplane.
