Baba Wants Everyone to Get Comfortable

Baba Wants Everyone to Get Comfortable

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Eater

Ambar co-founder Ivan Iricanin is expanding his portfolio of self-styled properties with Baba, a come-as-you-are lounge that aims to gussy up grandma's house. Iricanin tapped his wife, Nya Gill, to help him set the tone at his 56-seat, sophomore effort, which is scheduled to debut within the next few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toss up who is dumbest? 2 hr Dale Bumstead 2
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 9 hr Patriot 2
JB Beverley is weak Sun Hank 3 1
Barbara Feinstein Feb 5 Jack Rasmussen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 5 Tandc605 41
Chicago had 28 shootings on New Years Day Feb 4 Norm Bigelow 1
Democrats Feb 2 Sylvia 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC