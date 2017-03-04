Arlington, VA March 4, 2017 -- National Council of Catholic Women Celebrates 97 Years
Contact: Laraine Bennett, National Council of Catholic Women , 703-224-0990, [email protected] ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The National Council of Catholic Women, established by the U.S. Catholic Bishops, will celebrate its 97th year of serving the Church and communities on March 4, 1920. Historic milestones in the NCCW history include: a White House reception for delegates from the first NCCW Convention in 1921, address by President Dwight D. Eisenhower at the 1954 Convention in Boston, Mother Teresa's first trip to the United States to speak at the 1960 NCCW Convention in Las Vegas and NCCW's presence at the historic signing of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Bill in 1963 with President John F. Kennedy.
