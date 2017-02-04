ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump signs...
The Justice Department on Saturday appealed a decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that stopped enforcement of the executive order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the US. Friday night, federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Seattle, halted the enforcement of President Donald Trump's order, effective nationwide.
