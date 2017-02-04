ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. Pres...

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump signs...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Justice Department on Saturday appealed a decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that stopped enforcement of the executive order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the US. Friday night, federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Seattle, halted the enforcement of President Donald Trump's order, effective nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 3 hr Patriot 2
JB Beverley is weak Sun Hank 3 1
Barbara Feinstein Sun Jack Rasmussen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sun Tandc605 41
Chicago had 28 shootings on New Years Day Sat Norm Bigelow 1
Democrats Feb 2 Sylvia 1
Un-Employment in Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,005 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC