Arlington says 'no thanks' to Georgetown-Rosslyn gondola

A proposed gondola connecting Georgetown and Rosslyn across the Potomac River won't be funded with money from Arlington because other transportation projects, such as Metro and Columbia Pike transit, take priority, the Arlington County Board said Friday. "Given our identified and pressing transportation needs, along with some ongoing concerns about the long-term value of the gondola, the Board is not in favor of any further funding of the gondola project," the board's chairman, Jay Fisette , said in a letter to the gondola study committee .

