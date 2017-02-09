Arlington Man Sentenced for Wife's Murder
David Black, who was convicted in November of murdering his estranged wife in her home near Pentagon City, will serve two consecutive life sentences in prison. Black lived just blocks away from his wife, Bonnie Delgado Black, in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb @ dumber
|2 hr
|jodey
|1
|Carla Florina
|2 hr
|No rest areas closed
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Wed
|FSGT
|3
|5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Phart Fifteen
|2
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Andy
|29
|Toss up who is dumbest?
|Feb 7
|Dale Bumstead
|2
|JB Beverley is weak
|Feb 5
|Hank 3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC