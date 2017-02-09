Arlington Man Sentenced for Wife's Mu...

Arlington Man Sentenced for Wife's Murder

David Black, who was convicted in November of murdering his estranged wife in her home near Pentagon City, will serve two consecutive life sentences in prison. Black lived just blocks away from his wife, Bonnie Delgado Black, in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood.

