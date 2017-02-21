Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette Will Not Seek Re-Election
Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette said today he has decided not to run for re-election to the Board this year. "I just returned from a trip abroad, where I gave this a lot of thought," Fisette said.
