Arlington board chair Jay Fisette will not run for reelection

22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Longtime Arlington County Board member Jay Fisette will not run for reelection this fall, potentially setting up a Democratic battle for what has been a reliably progressive seat on the five-member board. Fisette , who will be 61 Saturday, said that he figures he has one more career shift in him after nearly 20 years on the board, including five terms as chair.

