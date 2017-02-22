Arlington board chair Jay Fisette will not run for reelection
Longtime Arlington County Board member Jay Fisette will not run for reelection this fall, potentially setting up a Democratic battle for what has been a reliably progressive seat on the five-member board. Fisette , who will be 61 Saturday, said that he figures he has one more career shift in him after nearly 20 years on the board, including five terms as chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC