Apple Store at Pentagon City to Reopen March 4 With Next-Generation Design
Apple has announced that its retail store at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia reopens on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The store, which originally opened in August 2005, has been closed for renovations since September 25 of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recent 3 and See
|4 hr
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|ReeCee5
|45
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Feb 24
|Easy Phart
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC