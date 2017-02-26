Apple Store at Pentagon City to Reope...

Apple Store at Pentagon City to Reopen March 4 With Next-Generation Design

14 hrs ago Read more: MacRumors

Apple has announced that its retail store at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia reopens on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The store, which originally opened in August 2005, has been closed for renovations since September 25 of last year.

