Announcing the 2017 Accelerator Pitch Winners

Arlington, VA-The News Media Alliance today announced the four winning media startups that will participate in the fourth annual Accelerator Pitch Program at mediaXchange 2017 , which will take place April 30 - May 3, 2017 in New Orleans. The program showcases new businesses that provide solutions for print and digital news media.

