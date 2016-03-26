Analysis: After Trump's sweet talk wi...

Analysis: After Trump's sweet talk with China, conflicts remain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: USA Today

Analysis: After Trump's sweet talk with China, conflicts remain In a significant overture, Trump pledged to honor the "one China" policy. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kY2wJK President Trump during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' swear-in ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2017, and Chinese President Xi Jinping after signing a bilateral treaty with Czech President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep. Cummings 31 min WENDELL Harmon Esq 1
Illegal Aliens Sat James Ridgeway 2
Pocahontas is a squirrel Sat Jason Snyder 1
Dumb @ dumber Feb 10 jodey 1
Carla Florina Feb 10 No rest areas closed 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Feb 8 FSGT 3
News 5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Phart Fifteen 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Arlington County was issued at February 13 at 12:46AM EST

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC