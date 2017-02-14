Arlington, VA -- The American Chiropractic Association applauds new low back pain treatment guidelines by the American College of Physicians that recommend first using non-invasive, non-drug treatments before resorting to drug therapies. "The chiropractic profession has long advocated for doctors and patients to use a more conservative approach to treating low back pain," said ACA President David A. Herd, DC.

