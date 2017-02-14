American Chiropractic Association Applauds New Low Back Pain...
Arlington, VA -- The American Chiropractic Association applauds new low back pain treatment guidelines by the American College of Physicians that recommend first using non-invasive, non-drug treatments before resorting to drug therapies. "The chiropractic profession has long advocated for doctors and patients to use a more conservative approach to treating low back pain," said ACA President David A. Herd, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Cummings
|14 hr
|Bart Simons
|2
|I have ties to Russia/China
|14 hr
|Bart Simons
|1
|Al Frankenstein mental health
|Mon
|PVT JONES
|2
|North Korea test fires ballistic missle
|Mon
|Billy Shelton
|1
|JIHAD will be over soon
|Sun
|WENDELL Harmon Esq
|1
|Gannet stock down, company part of Corruption
|Feb 11
|Victim of Harassment
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 11
|Hannah D
|42
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC