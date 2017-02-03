Aircraft Division team earns DoD acquisition workforce development award
From left, The Honorable Frank Kendall, former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics; members of the Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Engineering team, Aircraft Division, Luis Fortuno, Dr. Mary Eileen Farrell, Karen Frech, John Joseph; The Honorable Robert O. Work, Deputy Secretary of Defense and Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|11 hr
|Maddy
|40
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|12 hr
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Thu
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Thu
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC