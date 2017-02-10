African-American Composer's Opera Com...

African-American Composer's Opera Comes to Life in Arlington During Black History Month.

A local opera company will perform a long-ignored opera by an African-American to give children a message of education and forgiveness for all ages and races. Opera NOVA, based in Arlington, will hold four performances of ragtime king Scott Joplin's "Treemonisha" for school children and another for adults Feb. 28-March 4, but that is just the beginning.

