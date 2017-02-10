African-American Composer's Opera Comes to Life in Arlington During Black History Month.
A local opera company will perform a long-ignored opera by an African-American to give children a message of education and forgiveness for all ages and races. Opera NOVA, based in Arlington, will hold four performances of ragtime king Scott Joplin's "Treemonisha" for school children and another for adults Feb. 28-March 4, but that is just the beginning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea test fires ballistic missle
|5 hr
|Billy Shelton
|1
|JIHAD will be over soon
|15 hr
|WENDELL Harmon Esq
|1
|Rep. Cummings
|15 hr
|WENDELL Harmon Esq
|1
|Gannet stock down, company part of Corruption
|Sat
|Victim of Harassment
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Hannah D
|42
|Illegal Aliens
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|2
|Pocahontas is a squirrel
|Sat
|Jason Snyder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC