Accenture makes another cyber deal with pick up of Endgame's federal business
Headquartered in Arlington, Va., Endgame is a privately held endpoint detection and response cybersecurity software company. The company's federal government business specializes in cyber defense, "hunt-as-a-service" capabilities, red teaming and cyber operations, the company said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|20 hr
|FSGT
|5
|5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Phart Fifteen
|2
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Andy
|29
|Toss up who is dumbest?
|Feb 7
|Dale Bumstead
|2
|JB Beverley is weak
|Feb 5
|Hank 3
|1
|Barbara Feinstein
|Feb 5
|Jack Rasmussen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 5
|Tandc605
|41
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC