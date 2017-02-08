Accenture makes another cyber deal wi...

Accenture makes another cyber deal with pick up of Endgame's federal business

Headquartered in Arlington, Va., Endgame is a privately held endpoint detection and response cybersecurity software company. The company's federal government business specializes in cyber defense, "hunt-as-a-service" capabilities, red teaming and cyber operations, the company said in a release.

