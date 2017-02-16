2017 Buick LaCrosse earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Award +VIDEO
ARLINGTON, Va. - The redesigned Buick LaCrosse earns a good rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's challenging small overlap front crash test and qualifies for a The large car held up well in the test, which replicates what happens when the front driver-side corner of a vehicle strikes another vehicle or an object such as a tree or utility pole.
