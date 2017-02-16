2017 Buick LaCrosse earns IIHS Top Sa...

2017 Buick LaCrosse earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Award +VIDEO

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Auto Channel

ARLINGTON, Va. - The redesigned Buick LaCrosse earns a good rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's challenging small overlap front crash test and qualifies for a The large car held up well in the test, which replicates what happens when the front driver-side corner of a vehicle strikes another vehicle or an object such as a tree or utility pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi 10 hr John Emerson 2
Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor 14 hr John Longcock 1
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) 14 hr pink solesXpink t... 30
Dumb @ Dumber 14 hr Jamie Scott 1
Senators Lewis and Pelosi Wed Donald Williams 2
Rep. Cummings Feb 14 Bart Simons 2
I have ties to Russia/China Feb 14 Bart Simons 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC