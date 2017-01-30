'White House St Patrick's Day visit i...

'White House St Patrick's Day visit important for Ireland,' says Kenny amid calls to cancel trip

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

A spokesperson for Enda Kenny has confirmed that the Taoiseach will travel to the US to meet with President Donald Trump for the annual St Patrick's Day visit, despite calls to cancel the trip. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/white-house-st-patricks-day-visit-important-for-ireland-says-kenny-amid-calls-to-cancel-trip-35406850.html Calls are mounting for Taoiseach Enda Kenny to cancel his upcoming visit to the White House ahead of St Patrick's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phillipine President 12 min Subic Bay 1
Chevrolet truck Speakers 11 hr Billy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 28 LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC