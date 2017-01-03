Watch President Obama Deliver His Farewell Address in Chicago
US President Barack Obama attends the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony for Obama at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, January 4, 2017. President Obama will deliver his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday as his time in office comes to a close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mon
|Thompsonlk
|26
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC