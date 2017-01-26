Video: Understanding Obama's Cyber Legacy
Former president Barack Obama speaks at the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Va. // Evan Vucci/AP File Photo The Obama administration spent a lot of time building up and strengthening cyber policy and working with the private sector, but it didn't always pay off, according to Nextgov's own Joseph Marks, who sat down with "Government Matters" to discuss Obama's cyber legacy.
