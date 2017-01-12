US self driving stealth ship to be ge...

US self driving stealth ship to be get more missiles

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Dubbed the 'Sea Hunter', the 132ft ship is designed to travel thousands of miles out at sea without a single crew member on board. Now, the 132-foot Sea Hunter trimaran, is set to get an upgrade - turning it into a stealthy killing machine.

