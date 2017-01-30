Trump's travel ban wouldn't have stopped these deadly terrorists
Twelve terrorists have conducted deadly jihadist terrorist attacks in the United States since 9/11, killing a total of 94 people. None of those twelve - who are all American citizens or legal residents - emigrated from or were born into a family that emigrated from a country that is the subject of the Trump administration's travel ban.
