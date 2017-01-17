Trump sweeps into Washington with a wave and a salute
President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland the day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States. President-elect Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
