Trump sweeps into Washington with a w...

Trump sweeps into Washington with a wave and a salute

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Hills News

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland the day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States. President-elect Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore 10 hr John Longendorfer 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 17 bmcvicker 35
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 16 Can u send a pic 28
Join the uS Military Jan 15 Earl 1
Hank Johnson Jan 13 Charles Hanson 3
Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11) Jan 12 Malek Monkdale 2
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC