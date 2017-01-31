Trump courts Jordan's king amid embas...

Trump courts Jordan's king amid embassy, refugee concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington this week is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries and possibly moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The next few days could provide an indication if Trump is willing to compromise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... 10 hr Nipz8146 5
Phillipine President Tue Subic Bay 1
Chevrolet truck Speakers Mon Billy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 28 LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC