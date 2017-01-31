Trump courts Jordan's king amid embassy, refugee concerns
King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington this week is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries and possibly moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The next few days could provide an indication if Trump is willing to compromise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|10 hr
|Nipz8146
|5
|Phillipine President
|Tue
|Subic Bay
|1
|Chevrolet truck Speakers
|Mon
|Billy
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Jan 28
|LJean I
|39
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
|Sanctuary Cities
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC