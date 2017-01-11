Toyota Highlander Earns Top Award from IIHS [video]

Unlike most Top Safety Pick+ winners, which only meet the front crash prevention and headlight criteria when they are equipped with optional features, the Highlander qualifies for the award with standard equipment. Arlington, VA - infoZine - The 2017 Toyota Highlander earns the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's top award, thanks to good crash protection across the board, a superior-rated front crash prevention system and acceptable-rated headlights.

