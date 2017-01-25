This Weekend: Winter Open House for Our Savior Lutheran School
Looking for a small, affordable, private, Christian day school with a small town community feel? Can you appreciate a school which begins each day with the students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing My Country 'Tis of Thee? Then please come visit the winter open house at Our Savior Lutheran School , which will be held Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Come see a hidden gem of a school which has been in the heart of Arlington providing education and service since 1952. The school is conveniently located close to the Pentagon and Route 50 in Arlington.
