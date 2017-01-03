"The Citizen" County Newsletter Goes ...

"The Citizen" County Newsletter Goes Paperless with Bonus New Year's Edition

It's that time in a young year when there's much to clean up - particularly trees and tree-based products. With that in mind, Arlington County has published a bonus paperless edition of The Citizen quarterly newsletter for January-February, filled with key winter weather tips, County Board actions, Arlington Public Schools happenings, parks and rec activities and other useful information.

