Teachers, parents, kids protest DeVos education nomination ahead of Senate vote
A crowd of teachers, parents and children gathered near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday to protest Betsy DeVos 's nomination to be education secretary, calling the Michigan billionaire a threat to public education and urging the Senate to reject her. Using drums and noisemakers, the group of protesters chanted "Toss DeVos!" "Betsy is a threat-sy" and "A, B, C, D, E, F, G, Betsy DeVos is not for me."
