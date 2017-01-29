Teachers, parents, kids protest DeVos...

Teachers, parents, kids protest DeVos education nomination ahead of Senate vote

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A crowd of teachers, parents and children gathered near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday to protest Betsy DeVos 's nomination to be education secretary, calling the Michigan billionaire a threat to public education and urging the Senate to reject her. Using drums and noisemakers, the group of protesters chanted "Toss DeVos!" "Betsy is a threat-sy" and "A, B, C, D, E, F, G, Betsy DeVos is not for me."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,950 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC