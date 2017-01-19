Steak and lobster headline Donald Trumpa s inauguration
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Chairman's Global Dinner at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Trump stated that he has "great respect for your countries" while addressing nearly 150 diplomats and foreign ambassadors at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|1 hr
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Jan 17
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC