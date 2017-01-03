Resolve to Run' in Arlington

This winter Arlington Thrive will once again sponsor its running training program - "Resolve to Run" - to help runners prepare for the George Washington Parkway Classic 10 Mile or 5K race on April 23. It's an opportunity to get in shape, meet new friends and raise funds for Arlington Thrive. To learn more about the program, attend an orientation meeting on Jan. 28 at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 601 N. Vermont Street, Room 103.

