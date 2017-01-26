Regulatory Relief: Guidance to Help Financial Institutions and to...

Regulatory Relief: Guidance to Help F...

Guidance to Help Financial Institutions and to Facilitate Recovery in Areas of Mississippi Affected by Severe Storms, Tornadoes, Straight-line Winds, and Flooding The FDIC has announced a series of steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and to facilitate recovery in areas of Mississippi affected by severe weather. Statement of Applicability to Institutions with Total Assets under $1 Billion: This Financial Institution Letter applies to all FDIC-supervised financial institutions.

