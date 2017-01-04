Political Notebook Obama asks militar...

Political Notebook Obama asks military to guard America's principles

A solemn President Barack Obama, in remarks directed at least partially at his successor, urged the US military and the country on Wednesday never to abandon its ''core principles'' as it fights the nation's wars. Obama was speaking at a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., marked by the full pomp and circumstance of the world's most powerful fighting force.

