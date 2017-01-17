Police: Teen Tried to Take Officer's Gun

4 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

A teen tried to take an Arlington County police officer's gun during an incident in a north Arlington neighborhood Friday night, according to ACPD. Police were called to the 3700 block of 36th Road N., in the Rivercrest community, around 9:30 p.m. for a cab fare dispute.

