Photos: Scenes from the Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Men and women pass by the Capitol building, where President Donald Trump was sworn in yesterday, to begin the Women's March in Washington DC on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Photos: Scenes from the Women's March on Washington, D.C. Men and women pass by the Capitol building, where President Donald Trump was sworn in yesterday, to begin the Women's March in Washington DC on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|garron9
|106
|John Lewis
|15 hr
|Flloyd
|1
|Chris Wallace doesn't like Trump
|16 hr
|Flloyd
|1
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|Sat
|Donna
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Donna
|29
|Helpless people marching
|Sat
|Louis Robinson
|1
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC