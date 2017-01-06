Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of V...

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's Kid Victory

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The New York premiere of KID VICTORY, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce , music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce , and directed by Liesl Tommy , will begin previews on Wednesday, February 1 and open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre . The company just met the press and and BroadwayWorld brings you photos below! KID VICTORY cast will feature Ann Arvia , Joel Blum , Laura Darrell , Jeffry Denman , Bran Don Flynn , Daniel Jenkins , Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba , and Blake Zolfo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 15 hr Jillian W 23
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Sat Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC