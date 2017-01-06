Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's Kid Victory
The New York premiere of KID VICTORY, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce , music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce , and directed by Liesl Tommy , will begin previews on Wednesday, February 1 and open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre . The company just met the press and and BroadwayWorld brings you photos below! KID VICTORY cast will feature Ann Arvia , Joel Blum , Laura Darrell , Jeffry Denman , Bran Don Flynn , Daniel Jenkins , Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba , and Blake Zolfo .
