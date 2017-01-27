Photo Coverage: Georgie: My Adventure...

Photo Coverage: Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose Celebrates It's First Preview

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Last night the creative team of Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose celebrated after it's first preview and BroadwayWorld was there. It has been said that theatre at its most basic is great storytelling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chuck Schumer 18 hr Tax paying voter 1
Wall 19 hr Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities 21 hr Gilbert 1
Torture 21 hr Gilbert 1
Illegals 21 hr Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC