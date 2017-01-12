Pat Shingleton: "Deicing and THE Bliz...

Pat Shingleton: "Deicing and THE Blizzard"

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBRZ

Years ago, plane de-icing was randomly performed and now is a mandatory application during episodes of freezing weather. On January 13, 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the icy Potomac River, 30 seconds after takeoff from National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Join the uS Military 3 hr Earl 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 21 hr Eea 32
Hank Johnson Fri Charles Hanson 3
Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11) Thu Malek Monkdale 2
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC