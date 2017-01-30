Parks Without Borders: Creating a Seamless Public Realm
"Parks are not islands that exist in isolation, they are connected to streets, sidewalks, and public spaces," said NYC parks commissioner Mitchell Silver. "It's our goal to create a seamless public realm for New York City."
