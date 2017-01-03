Obama Shown With Rows of Empty Seats Behind Him at Farewell Speech to Military

President Barack Obama gave a farewell address to the military Wednesday afternoon at Henderson Hall at Joint Base Myer in Arlington, Virginia just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. Live video of the speech showed Obama speaking with row after row of empty seats behind him leaving the impression of less than enthusiastic support for the outgoing Commander-in-Chief. It was oddly inept staging given the hundreds who were there to say goodbye to Obama.

