Obama just got the Pentagona s medal for distinguished public service. ...
President Obama receives the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service from Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter during the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony for Obama at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday. President Obama on Wednesday received the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service from Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, prompting a backlash from critics that include former Alaska governor Sarah Palin .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|15 hr
|ILKB Management
|17
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|19 hr
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
|President Obamas sanctions backfire
|Dec 30
|Leonard Clemons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC