Obama just got the Pentagona s medal for distinguished public service. ...

President Obama receives the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service from Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter during the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony for Obama at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday. President Obama on Wednesday received the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service from Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, prompting a backlash from critics that include former Alaska governor Sarah Palin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.