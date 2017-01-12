News 5 mins ago 8:50 p.m.Jet Blue to Begin Offering Free WiFi to Passengers
Travelers walk past the tails of JetBlue airplanes in the airport terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, December 22, 2016, ahead of the Christmas holiday. Discount airliner Jet Blue has announced plans to soon begin offering passengers "gate to gate" WiFi at no charge.
