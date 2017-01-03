new Arlington set to start work on Nauck Town Square
Plans to create a town square in the Nauck neighborhood of Shirlington are finally moving ahead after more than a decade of planning. The Arlington County Board has approved the purchase of the final property needed to build Nauck Town Square, agreeing to a purchase price of $803,000 for 2400 Shirlington Road, currently a plumbing business.
