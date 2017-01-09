Neighbors Turn Hate Graffiti into Hea...

Neighbors Turn Hate Graffiti into Hearts and Peace Signs

Someone spray painted "heil Trump," "KKK" and two poorly drawn swastikas on a dumpster in north Arlington over the weekend, but neighbors quickly painted over the graffiti and turned it into symbols of love and peace. Neighbors first spotted the graffiti on a dumpster in front of a house under renovation on the 5300 block of Little Falls Road Sunday morning, a couple of blocks from Yorktown High School.

