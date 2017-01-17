Nation-Now 36 mins ago 12:52 p.m.American latest to add 'Basic Economy,' carry-on restrictions
The tails of different versions of American Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac November 9, 2016, at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS American has formally introduced its long-expected Basic Economy fare class, saying the fare type will first go up for sale this February in 10 "select markets."
