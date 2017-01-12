Morning Notes

Williamsburg to Implement Block Scheduling - Williamsburg Middle School will, in fact, be implementing a block schedule for classes next year, an Arlington Public Schools spokeswoman tells ARLnow.com. While Kenmore has a modified block schedule for sixth grade, and Gunston is "exploring moving to a flexible schedule for next year," Jefferson and Swanson are not considering moving to a block schedule, we're told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.