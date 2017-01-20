Morning Notes
Reminder: Inauguration Closures Today - Many Arlington County facilities are closed today, Inauguration Day, and parking meters are not being enforced. Traffic is light around Arlington but drivers should expect closures and delays approaching the District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|22 hr
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Jan 17
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC