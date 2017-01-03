Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
There are 1 comment on the Business Insurance story from 14 hrs ago, titled Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail.
A woman who made more than $1 million by purchasing designer purses from department stores and returning counterfeit versions to get her money back has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and fined more than $400,000. The stores affected by 41-year-old Praepitcha Smatsorabudh's multiyear scheme include Neiman Marcus and T.J. Maxx., according to the blog Fashionlaw.com, which covers the fashion industry.
#1 4 hrs ago
Right where he belongs
