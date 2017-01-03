There are on the Business Insurance story from 14 hrs ago, titled Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail. In it, Business Insurance reports that:

A woman who made more than $1 million by purchasing designer purses from department stores and returning counterfeit versions to get her money back has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and fined more than $400,000. The stores affected by 41-year-old Praepitcha Smatsorabudh's multiyear scheme include Neiman Marcus and T.J. Maxx., according to the blog Fashionlaw.com, which covers the fashion industry.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Business Insurance.