Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail

There are 1 comment on the Business Insurance story from 14 hrs ago, titled Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail. In it, Business Insurance reports that:

A woman who made more than $1 million by purchasing designer purses from department stores and returning counterfeit versions to get her money back has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and fined more than $400,000. The stores affected by 41-year-old Praepitcha Smatsorabudh's multiyear scheme include Neiman Marcus and T.J. Maxx., according to the blog Fashionlaw.com, which covers the fashion industry.

Barry Barns

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
Right where he belongs
