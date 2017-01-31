Making a Key Rosslyn Intersection Safer
A major project planned to begin this year will make a high-volume Rosslyn intersection at Lee Highway-North Lynn Street-Custis Trail safer for the many cyclists and pedestrians traveling through the area every day. Hundreds of vehicles exit I-66 every hour at the spot.
