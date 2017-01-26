Likely Trump National Security adviser pled guilty to gun charge, will be sentenced Feb. 3
President Donald Trump is expected to appoint former Breitbart editor Sebastian Gorka to serve on his National Security Council, adding a third former staff member of the far-right website to his White House staff. Gorka, who was arrested last year for attempting to board a plane with a handgun, will advise the president on counteracting terror threats.
